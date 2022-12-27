Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 607 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEA stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67.

