Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $215.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

