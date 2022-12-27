Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 36,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,663,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

