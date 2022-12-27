Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 3.6% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Cigna Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $334.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

