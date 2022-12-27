Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.