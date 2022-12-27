First PREMIER Bank Sells 175 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWF opened at $215.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

