Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

