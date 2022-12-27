Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

Target stock opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

