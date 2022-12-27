James Hambro & Partners Sells 145 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
Mastercard Stock Performance
Mastercard stock opened at $343.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.32 and its 200 day moving average is $328.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Read More
