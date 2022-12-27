Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 68,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

