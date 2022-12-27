First PREMIER Bank Takes $124,000 Position in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in Core Alternative ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Alternative ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Core Alternative ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,166,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Core Alternative ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,416,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Core Alternative ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 118,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter.

Core Alternative ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Core Alternative ETF stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. Core Alternative ETF has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Further Reading

