Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Lifted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

