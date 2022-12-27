FAS Wealth Partners Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DUK opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.86. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

