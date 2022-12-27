Arden Trust Co Sells 1,333 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

