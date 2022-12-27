Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,931 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.6% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 63,166 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.89) to GBX 5,700 ($68.79) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.79) to GBX 5,800 ($70.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

