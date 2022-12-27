Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 459 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

