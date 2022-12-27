Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

NYSE:PM opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

