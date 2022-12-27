Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after acquiring an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

