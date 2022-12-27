Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

