Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $617,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 81,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Intel by 17.5% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 29,156 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.8% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

