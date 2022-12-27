Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $196.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

