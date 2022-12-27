Essex Savings Bank Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

