John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.3 %

Snowflake stock opened at $138.49 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $358.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.28.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

