LGT Group Foundation Lowers Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $138.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.28. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $358.58.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

