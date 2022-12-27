Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Stryker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.30 and its 200 day moving average is $215.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

