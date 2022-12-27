Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.8% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.79. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

