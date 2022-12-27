Rockland Trust Co. Trims Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,984. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.43.

NYSE:FDS opened at $398.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

