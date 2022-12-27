iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Decreased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.