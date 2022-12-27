Rockland Trust Co. Sells 812 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.63 and its 200-day moving average is $391.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

