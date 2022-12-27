Saxon Interests Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa by 5,822.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 65,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 63,926 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.58 and its 200 day moving average is $201.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

