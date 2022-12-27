Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 636 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

