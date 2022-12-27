Sabal Trust CO Has $25.86 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 681,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 942.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

