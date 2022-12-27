HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,143 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

