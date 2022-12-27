Northstar Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 942.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

