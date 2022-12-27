The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

