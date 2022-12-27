The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

