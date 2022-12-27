The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.