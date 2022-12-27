The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 279,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,365,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.