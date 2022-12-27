JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,519 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.