ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 9,321 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after buying an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after buying an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

