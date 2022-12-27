ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.34% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $40,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 124,768 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.