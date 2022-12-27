ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 249,834 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 0.9% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $25,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,600,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,878 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,852,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 531,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,673,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 115,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 123,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

