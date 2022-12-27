ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 6,371 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $132.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $185.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average is $137.76.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

