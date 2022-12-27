Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Insider Activity

Moderna Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,994,074.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,994,074.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,209 shares in the company, valued at $296,247,088.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,899 shares of company stock worth $76,970,486. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $199.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.65. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $259.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

