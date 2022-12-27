ARGI Investment Services LLC Trims Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,108 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for 2.6% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 25.48% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $73,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of SWAN opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

