ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,796 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $148,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after purchasing an additional 115,563 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average is $116.74. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $128.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

