Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,250 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.