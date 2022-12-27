Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in YETI by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in YETI by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 44,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

