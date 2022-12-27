Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,920,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,869,000 after buying an additional 728,269 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 6.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,189,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,515,000 after buying an additional 557,796 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,624,000 after buying an additional 345,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $12,448,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,211,000 after buying an additional 302,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RYN stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.57%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

