Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11.

